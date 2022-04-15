NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Cut to $4,770.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,117.40.

NVR opened at $4,335.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,788.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,132.22. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,250.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

