Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $117.65 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,103,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.