Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.18.

Shares of FB stock opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.01. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

