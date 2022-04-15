Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $37.50 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 179.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 219.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $24,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.