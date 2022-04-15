ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
