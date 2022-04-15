ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.