Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of LEN opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

