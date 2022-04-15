CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

CME Group stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

