CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

