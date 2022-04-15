Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

