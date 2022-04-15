Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$46.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.87.

Shares of PPL opened at C$50.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market cap of C$27.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.81. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.50.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

