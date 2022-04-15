Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

