OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.01.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.33.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

