The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

