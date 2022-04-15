Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

