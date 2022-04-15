OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$686.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

