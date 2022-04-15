USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUGS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. USHG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

