Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Increases By 95.8%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
VBNK stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
