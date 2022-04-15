Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Increases By 95.8%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VBNK stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.