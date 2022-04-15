Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 92.3% in March

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

