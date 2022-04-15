Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $175.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.14% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.58. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.