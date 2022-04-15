Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LOWLF opened at 0.36 on Friday. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of 0.23 and a twelve month high of 1.56.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

