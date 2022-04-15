Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 92.7%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

