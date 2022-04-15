Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Expands By 92.7%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MHF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
