Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

