Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
NDEKY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $45.13.
About Nitto Denko (Get Rating)
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.