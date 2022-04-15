Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NDEKY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

