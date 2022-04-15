$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Financiero Galicia.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,275,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

