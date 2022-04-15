$1.16 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.