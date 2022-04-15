Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 125.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

