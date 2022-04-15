Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.15. Globant posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39. Globant has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

