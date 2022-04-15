Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

GMED opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

