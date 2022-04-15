Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

