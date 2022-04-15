Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.61. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.