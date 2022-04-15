$0.71 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

