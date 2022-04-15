Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

RLMD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $766.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

