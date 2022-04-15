Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
