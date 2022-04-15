-$0.25 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.70). First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in First Solar by 66.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in First Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 478,834 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,984 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

