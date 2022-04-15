Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $901,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.