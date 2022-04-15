-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcellx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.57). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcellx.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($39.16).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. Arcellx has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.92.

About Arcellx (Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcellx (ACLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.