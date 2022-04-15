Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,551 shares of company stock worth $6,414,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

