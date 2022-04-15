G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.