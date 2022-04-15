Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

