$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.37 and its 200-day moving average is $320.73. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

