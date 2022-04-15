$0.06 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

