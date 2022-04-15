Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

