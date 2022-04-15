Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of OTIS opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
