Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $6.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.21 and the highest is $7.53. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 273.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $28.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.32 to $36.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.11 to $37.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.83.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

