Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys $2,499,999.48 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 541,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.