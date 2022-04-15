AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,470 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

