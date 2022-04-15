Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 5.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 27,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.