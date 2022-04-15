Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 8.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.64. 12,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 826,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

