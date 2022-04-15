CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 5.4% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $45.03. 6,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 610,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

