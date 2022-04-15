Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 6% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.55. 3,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.