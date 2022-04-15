Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,439 shares.The stock last traded at $125.37 and had previously closed at $122.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

